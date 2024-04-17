GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anti-incumbency sentiment against LDF govt. will reflect in LS poll results: Hassan

April 17, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) acting president M.M. Hassan has said that the anti-incumbency factor against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government will reflect in the Lok Sabha election results in the State.

Addressing the media in Wayanad on April 17 (Wednesday), Mr. Hassan claimed that the United Democratic Front (UDF) would win in all the 20 constituencies in the State as the anti-incumbency factor against the government was very strong among the public.

Mr. Hassan challenged the Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to consider the results as a reflection of the eight-year rule of the LDF government in the State.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had termed Mr. Vijayan and his daughter in his speech, the Chief Minister was yet to respond to it, he said. Voters in the State were eagerly waiting for an answer from Mr. Vijayan, the KPCC chief added.

If the replication in the voters’ list was not checked the number of bogus voters would increase, Mr. Hassan said, adding that the UDF would go ahead with its complaint regarding the issue in Attingal.

While the UDF was repeating its complaint in the bogus voters’ list, the Bharatiya Janata Party was keeping silent on the issue, he alleged.

