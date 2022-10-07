The National Service Scheme (NSS) and Unarvu Anti-Narcotics Club of the Sree Narayana College of Technology, Vadakkevila, jointly organised an anti-drug campaign in Kollam recently. V. Rajesh, Assistant Commissioner, Excise, and the district manager of Vimukthi Mission inaugurated the event. Principal C. Anitha Sankar presided over the function. N.G. Babu, Principal, Sree Narayana Public School; T. Mahalekshmi, Principal, Sree Narayana Institute of Technology; NSS programme officer J.L. Simple; Unarvu members and NSS volunteers attended the event.
Anti-drug campaign held in Kollam
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.