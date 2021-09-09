Another day of more recoveries than new cases

26,200 more test positive while 29,209 recover

The State logged 26,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday when 1,56,957 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate stood at 16.69% on the day.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State, which had begun to show a rising trend, showed a dip on Thursday and now have 2,404 patients (2,479 on Wednesday), while the number of patients requiring ventilator support remained steady at 1,022 (1,021 on Wednesday).

Activ case pool dips

The active case pool is also dipping slowly, with the State reporting a good number of daily recoveries. The active case pool has 2,36,345 patients now, with 29,209 recovering on Thursday.

The cumulative case fatality now stands at 22,126 with the State adding 125 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the toll on Thursday

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 2,466, while the total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe infection have more or less stabilised during the past one week and stood at 32,719. The cumulative case burden now stands at 43,09,694 cases.

Among the districts, Thrissur continued to report the highest number of new cases with 3,279 cases, followed by Ernakulam 3,175, Thiruvananthapuram 2,598, Malappuram 2,452, Kozhikode 2,332, Kollam 2, 124, Palakkad 1,996, Alappuzha 1,604, Kottayam 1,580, Kannur 1,532, Pathanamthitta 1,244, Wayanad 981, Idukki 848 and Kasaragod 455 cases.