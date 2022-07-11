Anoop Ambika assumes office as CEO, KSUM

Anoop Ambika has assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the State government’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.

The State government has appointed Mr. Anoop in the position for a period of three years. He brings with him over 26 years of industry experience with proficiency in international sales and marketing, policy making, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Life Sciences, ideation and entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the new assignment, Mr. Anoop said his immediate priority would be to further strengthen the State’s start-up ecosystem and incrementally innovate in the areas that have a direct impact on the society.

“Our focus on coming days will be in areas like food, drinking water, affordable healthcare, circular and creator economy, besides carrying on the KSUM’s excellent work in enterprise software,” he said.

Prior to being appointed as CEO of KSUM, Mr. Anoop was the CEO of biotech firm Genpro Research. He had earlier worked as CEO in clinical data management company Kreara Solutions for more than 12 years.

Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Anoop is an engineering graduate and has a postgraduate degree in Computational Biology and Bioinformatics from the University of Kerala.

Starting out as a Design Engineer in Bengaluru-based General Electric, he later joined Lucent Technologies in Boston, US. Then he had short stints in US firms Nortel Networks as Project Leader and Telica Inc as Project Manager.

A serial entrepreneur and technology enthusiast, Mr. Anoop has co-founded several technology start-ups. He also represents Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM) in the Kerala State Planning Board. An art enthusiast and cultural organiser, Mr. Anoop had served as the patron of Natana, the arts and cultural forum of IT companies in Kerala.