Annual health screening for all above 30 years in Kerala

February 16, 2024 10:13 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

All persons above 30 years in the State will be subjected to annual health screening, Health Minister Veena George has said. Those above 30 years of age who could not be included in the first phase health screening, will be included in the second phase, she added.

Also, more diseases amenable to early screening has been included in the new and modified version of Shaili app (Shaili 2). People will not just be screened, they will be made to undergo further medical examination and treatment, Ms. George said, while launching the new Shaili 2 app here on Thursday.

In the first phase, 1.54 crore persons above 30 years had been screened. Of this, 23.5 lakh people who were found to be harbouring risk factors, were subjected to follow-up medical examination and treatment ensured for those who needed care.

The second phase of screening will be taken up with popular participation. Accredited Social Health Activists will visit houses and do the preliminary health screening of people using Shaili 2 app. In the second phase, apart from lifestyle diseases, leprosy, vision impairment, hearing impairment, mental health issues and geriatric health issues will also be looked at.

Lifestyle modifications

The Health department was able to estimate the accurate proportion of the population who have lifestyle diseases and those who are at risk of developing these diseases. Early screening and treatment can prevent the complications of lifestyle diseases. Also, those at risk of developing lifestyle diseases can be encouraged to make modifications in their lifestyle and habits so that the onset of these diseases can be prevented or delayed.

