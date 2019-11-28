ANERT to map the State’s wind energy potential

The Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT) has roped in the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) to map the State’s wind energy potential which has been estimated to be around 1,700 MW, according to a preliminary study.

An agreement that was entered into by both parties here on Thursday involved the creation of a broad framework for extending wind energy installations beyond the confines of Palakkad and Idukki.

While an earlier assessment, conducted in the 1990s, had pegged the wind energy potential at 790 MW when measured from a height of around 20 metres, the NIWE has estimated the capability to be as high as around 1,700 MW when assessed from a height of up to 100 metres.

ANERT director Amit Meena and NIWE Deputy Director General D. Lakshmanan signed the agreement in the presence of Power Minister M.M. Mani and Power Secretary B. Ashok.

Solar panels

Mr. Meena also signed another MoU with Kerala Water Authority (KWA) managing director A. Kowsigan. As part of the agreement, ANERT will install solar panels on the buildings and vacant land owned by the KWA to generate 13.5 MW of power. Around 6 MW-8 MW will be generated through solar panels that will be established on the KWA premises at Moongilmada in Palakkad.

Dr. Kowsigan said that the endeavour is expected to considerably bring down the operational costs of the KWA, the operations of which were highly power-intensive. The agency currently incurred electricity expenses of around ₹30 crore per month.

This is bound to decrease with efforts under way to meet 10% of the KWA’s energy needs through renewable sources.

The agreements were signed during the solar business meet 2019, organised by the ANERT here, to provide impetus to the its efforts to generate 1000 MW of power as part of the Urja Kerala Mission by 2021.