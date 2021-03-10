An LDF win in Kerala will lay the ground for a robust anti-NDA national alternative: CPI(M)

“An LDF victory in Kerala would animate secular forces across the country against the BJP misrule,” says CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan said a second innings in power for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala would pave the way for a spirited national alternative to the communally divisive and pro-corporate agenda of the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

“Kerala was the sole Left-ruled State in the country. Its development model moored to welfarism contrasted with the pro-rich neo-liberal economic policies of the Congress and the BJP. An LDF victory in Kerala would animate secular forces across the country against the BJP misrule,” Vijayaraghavan said.

“Congress was on the wane nationally. Its leaders had gravitated towards the brand of majoritarian politics espoused by the Sangh Parivar. The ideological line between the Congress and the BJP was very thin. Congress leaders towed a pro-Hindutva tack unabashedly. Minorities had moved away from Congress.”

“In contrast, the LDF in Kerala was securely moored to the Constitutional principles of secularism and democracy. It had set a national example by adopting an uncompromising stance on shielding secular and progressive values,” he said.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan said the LDF banked proudly on the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s record to coast to victory for the second consecutive term. “An LDF comeback would be a watershed in the history of coalition politics in Kerala. LDF government had embraced the people of Kerala during the back-to-back catastrophic floods and later the COVID-19 pandemic. The government had succoured its people. It had increased welfare pensions and cleared payment backlogs,” he said.

“The LDF strengthened the public distribution system. It ensured no one went hungry when the pandemic cratered the State’s economy. Ration and food kits reached every home. The government took care of guest workers. It extended free COVID-19 medical care for all.”

“The LDF leveraged funds from the open financial market to modernise hospitals and primary health care centres.The LDF turned around government schools and made them on a par with international institutions for the elite. Children from low-income families got access to a world-class education.”

“The Congress and the BJP had formed a political axis in Kerala. They conspired with the Central agencies to drive the LDF out of power. They attempted to cast the political executive under a permanent cloud of suspicion,” he said

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refrained from criticising each other, reserving their ire for the LDF government. However, the people had rejected their recriminatory electoral tactics in the local body elections last year and voted overwhelmingly for LDF candidates. The pattern would repeat in the Assembly elections on April 6,” he said.