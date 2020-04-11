An Easter sans the staple ‘duck roast’

Be it Christmas or Easter ‘Kuttanadan’ duck roast has a pride of place on dining tables. But with restrictions in place, many foodies have decided to give the dish a miss this Easter. For hundreds of duck farmers and retailers, the pain is even greater with the COVID-19 induced lockdown spelling doom as sales took a nosedive.

Bency Thurathayil, a seasoned duck farmer from Champakulam, has reared 10,000 birds with an eye on Easter festivities. He says only 10% of the ducks have been sold till Saturday afternoon. “I have been engaged in duck farming for the past four decades. Days before Easter and Christmas, I used to receive bulk orders for ducks from within and outside the district. But, with lockdown and travel restrictions in place, we are receiving far fewer orders when compared to the year last. Local sales too fell with people choosing to stay indoors. Compared to last Christmas, my own duck sales have plunged by around 90%. Same is the case with other farmers too. Majority of ducks reared for Easter remain unsold,” says Bency who is also the secretary of Alappuzha Jilla Tharavu Karshaka Sangham.

Duck farmers say it is the biggest crisis they face after the bird flu of 2014 and 2016. Farmers in the region have reared more than four lakh ducks for the festival period. According to them, rearing a duck costs around ₹110, while a duck weighing between 1.5 kg and 2 kg would fetch farmers anywhere between ₹210-250. Ducks reared in Kuttanad have many takers especially in Ernakulam and nearby areas. Besides, ducks are sold at roadside shops along the Alappuzha-Changanassery road, with each selling an average 1,000 ducks during the festival period.

Sophy Jose and her husband have been running a duck stall at Kaithavana for the past 14 years. The couple has bought 200 ducks from a farmer in view of Easter but they could only sell less than 20 ducks in the last two days. “We have stopped taking stocks from farmers, as there is hardly any sales taking place even for the cut price. People are reluctant to come to the shop for fear of being caught by the police,” says Sophy.

Although some farmers and retail outlets have announced home delivery of dressed and undressed ducks, it has failed to spur the sale in a great way, says Benny, a farmer from Champakulam.