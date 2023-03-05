HamberMenu
Amit Shah to attend public meeting in Thrissur on March 12

March 05, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Thrissur on March 12, according to a press release from BJP State chief K. Surendran. Earlier Mr. Sha’s meeting was scheduled on March 5.

