Amid fiery campaigning, Iftar tables lay out a spread of bonhomie

March 28, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Iftar gatherings at sunset during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan have gained in popularity over the past decades in Kerala. From personal and familial to social and political, Iftar meetings have evolved into a platform more serious and beyond communal camaraderie. From merely breaking bread with friends and family after a full day’s fasting, Iftar parties have unrolled into social gatherings where the issues and concerns of society, particularly the Muslim community, are discussed.

From Jawaharlal Nehru to the present day, political Iftars have a long history. When Nehru hoisted Iftars for friends and acquaintances, it was his daughter Indira Gandhi who brought political tones to Iftar. Most political parties, saving the BJP, vied for national attention through Iftar parties. First BJP Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee, however, was an exception. Vajpayee upheld the tradition in spite of the hardliners within the party describing it as “Muslim appeasement”.

Temples too

Early Iftars in Kerala used to give emphasis on the dishes spread at the sunset. From homes and mosques, Iftar gatherings spread out to offices, club halls and auditoriums. The nature of gatherings too has changed with socialites, professionals and politicians stealing the limelight. The spirit of communal harmony and social amity, however, still remains at the bottom of such gatherings. Some temple committees in Kerala too have begun to host Iftars for their Muslim brothers.

Willing candidates

Politicians, especially candidates, hardly miss Iftar meets offered by different organisations. Leaders of most parties, except BJP, are seen sharing Iftar platforms of religious organisations in Malabar. The reason is simple: most non-BJP parties share the same concerns of the Muslim community, particularly over the new citizenship laws. However, BJP’s Ponnani candidate Nivedita Subramanian was too pleased to oblige an Iftar invite by Malappuram Press Club the other day.