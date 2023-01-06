Amend rules for city entry of Goshree buses, says MLA

January 06, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - KOCHI

An amendment to relevant rules is a precursor to permitting city entry of buses from the Goshree islands, K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, has said.

This is because only city permit buses are allowed to operate in MG Road, Shanmugham Road, Banerjee Road, and SA Road. The issue is being pursued with Minister for Transport Antony Raju, based on a study report by National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC). It was also raised in the Legislative Assembly and in the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA). Steps must be taken to prevent congestion in prominent junctions when more buses enter the city, he said.

He termed as contrary to facts the ‘claims’ by UDF that the government was not proactive in the issue. It was the UDF government that halted the service of 20 KSRTC buses from the isles that operated into the city, the MLA added.