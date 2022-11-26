  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ambulance carrying accident victim’s body attacked

An unidentified gang carried out the attack using air guns near Varanasi

November 26, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

An ambulance carrying the body of an accident victim to Bihar was allegedly attacked by an unidentified gang using air guns near Varanasi on Saturday. The incident came to light when the ambulance driver, along with three others, sought help from the Kerala Police after they were allegedly denied spot assistance by the Bihar Police. The alleged attack took place nearly 700 km away from the destination. It was on November 23 that the ambulance left Kozhikode. There were two Bihar natives in the ambulance, the police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.