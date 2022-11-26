Ambulance carrying accident victim’s body attacked

November 26, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

An ambulance carrying the body of an accident victim to Bihar was allegedly attacked by an unidentified gang using air guns near Varanasi on Saturday. The incident came to light when the ambulance driver, along with three others, sought help from the Kerala Police after they were allegedly denied spot assistance by the Bihar Police. The alleged attack took place nearly 700 km away from the destination. It was on November 23 that the ambulance left Kozhikode. There were two Bihar natives in the ambulance, the police said.