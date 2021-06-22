Ambalappuzha to be turned into an e-taluk

Ambalappuzha taluk will be transformed into an e-taluk.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who reviewed the functioning of the Revenue Department in the district on Tuesday, said an e-office system would be implemented in Ambalappuzha by digitising all files. “Conversion to e-taluk will be completed in 100 days,” Mr. Rajan said.

The Minister said all village offices in the State would be made ‘smart’ in five years. “Our aim is to make available mutation of property among other services online. The government will take steps to complete various processes, including a digital survey in a time-bound manner,” he said.

The Minister urged officials to play a proactive role in making village offices smart. “A meeting of MLAs will be convened. A high-level meeting will be held every week in Thiruvananthapuram to review the functioning of the Revenue and Survey Departments. District Collectors will convene meeting every month. Further, every two months, the Revenue Minister will chair a meeting of tahsildars,” he said.

Mr. Rajan said that along with issuing title deeds to all eligible people, measures should be taken to reclaim government land after evicting encroachments.

The Minister said the construction of 24 village offices in the district would begin soon.

He urged officials to implement the second Kuttanad package in an effective manner, taking into account the failures of the first package. Special attention should be given to the desilting of rivers, construction of breakwaters, and coastal protection.