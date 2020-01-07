Ambalappuzha team begins Sabarimala trip

The Ambalappuzha Sangham, a group of Sabarimala-bound pilgrims, started their ritualistic journey for the Erumeli Petta Thullal on Tuesday.

Pilgrims from seven villages reached the Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna temple on Monday evening after performing rituals and observing 51 days of penance.

The group is led by ‘Samooha Periyon’ Kalathil Chandrasekharan Nair.

The temple head priest handed over the golden thidambu (idol of Lord Ayyappa) to the Samooha Periyon.

A procession carrying the idol in a specially decorated chariot was held.

The group consisting of 350 devotees will visit over 100 temples.

On their way, pilgrims will perform aazhi puja at the Manimalakkavu Devi temple on January 9.

The group will leave the Manimalakkavu temple on January 10 and will reach Erumely next day.

The Petta Thullal will be held on January 12.

The group will offer neyyabhishekam at Sabarimala on Makaravilakku. Pamba sadhya will be held on January 14.