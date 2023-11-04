Aluva child rape and murder: Accused found guilty

November 04, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Asafaq Alam, the accused in the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl at Aluva in Kerala, was found guilty of the offences alleged to have been committed by him.

K. Soman, the Special Judge trying the case booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), on November 4, 2023 found the accused guilty of all the offences.

The prosecution case was that the accused raped and killed the girl on July 28, 2023. The incident had created widespread outrage in Kerala. The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor G. Mohanraj, had completed the trial in the case within 100 days of booking the FIR. As many as 48 witnesses, 95 documents and 10 material objects were examined in the case. The investigation was carried out by a 16-member-special squad of the Kerala Police considering the shock and public outcry the incident had created.

The court, which found the accused guilty of all the offences, including abduction, murder and rape of a minor, will decide on the quantum of punishment later.