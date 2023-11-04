HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aluva child rape and murder: Accused found guilty

The court, which found the accused guilty of all the offences, including abduction, murder and rape of minor, will decide on quantum of punishment later

November 04, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Asafaq Alam, the accused in the Aluva rape and murder case. (file photo)

Asafaq Alam, the accused in the Aluva rape and murder case. (file photo) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Asafaq Alam, the accused in the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl at Aluva in Kerala, was found guilty of the offences alleged to have been committed by him.

K. Soman, the Special Judge trying the case booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), on November 4, 2023 found the accused guilty of all the offences.

The prosecution case was that the accused raped and killed the girl on July 28, 2023. The incident had created widespread outrage in Kerala. The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor G. Mohanraj, had completed the trial in the case within 100 days of booking the FIR. As many as 48 witnesses, 95 documents and 10 material objects were examined in the case. The investigation was carried out by a 16-member-special squad of the Kerala Police considering the shock and public outcry the incident had created.

The court, which found the accused guilty of all the offences, including abduction, murder and rape of a minor, will decide on the quantum of punishment later.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.