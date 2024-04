April 22, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Government Boys High School, Haripad hosted an alumni meet of its 1964 SSLC batch recently. Around 80 septuagenarians participated in the reunion titled ‘Summer of 64’. The group felicitated some of their teachers at the function and gifted a loudspeaker set and a pulpit to the school. The felicitation programme was inaugurated by Government Boys High School Parent Teachers Association president B. Krishnakumar.