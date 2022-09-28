Allotment to Konni medical college to begin next month

Allotment of seats to the newly approved Government Medical College at Konni will begin in October, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Visiting the college here on Wednesday, the Minister said plans were afoot to make the outpatient and in-patient wings at the hospital fully functional. The e-health project would be implemented to enable the public to register online for availing the specialty services.

A 128-slide CT scan unit will soon be set up at a cost of ₹5 crore, besides a state-of-the-art labour room and a blood bank. The construction of a students hostel and staff quarters, meanwhile, is slated to be complete by November.

An administrative sanction of ₹15.51 crore has been accorded for construction of an internal road, sewage treatment plant and allied facilities.

The Minister also convened a meeting with the hospital authorities to discuss its future course of development. Konni legislator K.U. Janeesh Kumar was also present.