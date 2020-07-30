All wards of Karode grama panchayat declared containment zones

All wards of Karode grama panchayat have been declared containment zones. District Collector Navjot Khosa also declared Pottanchira, Valiyakalunku, Parandode, and Puruthipara in Aryanad; Vemkadambu, Cherunalpazhinji, Perumpazhunji, Kotta kkakam, and Mavilakadavu in Kulathur; and Arikathavar, Kurakadam Mudapuram, and Vaidyantemukku in Kizhuvilam; as containment zones. The list includes K.K. Konam, Palikkal Town, Onnamkallu, Kattuputhusseri, Palikkal, and Kottiyamukku in Pallikkal panchayat; Kandala and Kilikottukonam in Maranalloor; Undapara in Poovachal; Thokkad in Chemmaruthi; Chamavila and Manali in Balaramapuram; and Puzhanad in Ottasekharamangalam.
Extreme caution should be maintained in areas surrounding the wards declared as containment zones, a statement here said.
