All set for consecration ceremony of metropolitans 

All is set for the historic event of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in which seven priests selected by the Malankara Suriyani Association will be consecrated as Metropolitans.

Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East, and Malankara Metropolitan will lead the ceremony at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Pazhanji, Kunnamkulam, on Thursday.

Pazhanji and nearby areas have been decorated. Huge hoardings and decorations can be seen everywhere. Pazhanji is one of the strong centres of the Malankara Orthodox Church in the State. St. Mary’s church is witnessing the third consecration ceremony. Consecration ceremonies were held here in 1815 and 1978 too, according to the church sources. Huge venue with a capacity of 4,000 people has been arranged.

According to the Church sources, the new metropolitans will be posted to dioceses of Mavelikkara, Chengannur, Kottayam, Idukki, Kunnamkulam, Malabar, and South West America.