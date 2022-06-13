All Kerala Brahmin Federation elects new office-bearers
President of Ernakulam District Residents Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC) P. Rangadasa Prabhu and S. Vishnu Namboodiri have been elected chairman and secretary general of the All Kerala Brahmin Federation (AKBF), a conclave of seven organisations, according to a press release on Monday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.