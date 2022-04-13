All India expo in Kozhikode from Saturday

Kozhikode is hosting an All India health, education, industry and agriculture expo from April 16 to May 31 at Swapnanagari in the city. Chairman of the organising committee and former MLA A. Pradeep Kumar told reporters here on Tuesday that the expo is being held in Kozhikode after a gap of ten years.

MLA Thottathil Raveendran said that the expo is being held to raise funds for a building in Puthiyangadi to facilitate palliative care and cultural activities in the city.

The exhibition will feature stalls of various government departments, amusement parks, food court and cultural activities in the evening. “An installation giving the feel of Kashmir, besides Niagra WaterFalls will be the biggest attractions of the fair,” Mr. Pradeep Kumar said.

Minister for Public works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the fair at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahammed and convener of the organising committee O. Sadasivan were present at the press meet.