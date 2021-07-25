All districts in Kerala on yellow alert following heavy rains

Some Kerala districts are on yellow alert on Monday and Tuesday as well, but rainfall across the State is likely to see a marked reduction from Monday.

All 14 districts of Kerala are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday even as the present heavy spell of rain is expected to taper off in the days ahead.

The IMD has put all 14 districts of Kerala and the Lakshadweep Islands on yellow alert (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm rainfall in a 24-hour period), according to a 10 a.m. update.

Some Kerala districts are on yellow alert on Monday and Tuesday as well, but rainfall across the State is likely to see a marked reduction from Monday.

Strong winds have been forecast along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and the Lakshadweep region. Fisherfolks have been advised not to venture into the sea till Monday.

High swell waves in the range of 2.5 to 2.8 metres are likely along the Kerala coast from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod till Monday night, warned the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services.

As heavy rainfall continued in Idukki, the NDRF team there had been supplemented by one more team moved there from Alappuzha.

The southwest monsoon, which set in over Kerala on June 3, had begun on a relatively weak note, but had gathered strength in July. Kerala has reported a rainfall deficit of 25% over the normal between June 1 and July 25, with only four districts recording ‘normal’ rainfall going by IMD criteria.