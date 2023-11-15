HamberMenu
All arrangements in place for Sabarimala pilgrimage

Dynamic queue control, video walls, e-Kanikka system, FASTag system temporary barrage, eco-shops have been set up. Increased wages for Vishuddhi Sena, BSNL telecom services.

November 15, 2023 03:29 am | Updated 03:30 am IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau
The Sabarimala pilgrim pilgrimage season begins on Thursday, November 16.

Marking the beginning of yet another pilgrimage season, doors of the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala will be opened for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku season on Thursday.

According to K. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Devaswom, all arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth pilgrimage. Besides, stepshave been taken to streamline the flow of pilgrims with the use of advanced technologies. This includes the introduction of a dynamic queue control system to manage crowding at Sannidhanam, besides the installation of video walls at Nilackal, Pampa and Sannidhanam to provide update on the status of pilgrim rush. The e-Kanikka system for the pilgrims to make donations has been made more comprehensive.

The preparations at all major base stations like Erumely, Chengannur, Kumily, Ettumanur and Punalur too have been completed. The bus station at Pampa is operational and 473 buses will be operated till the first week of December. The frequency of services will be augmented in the days leading upto the Makaravilakku festival.

Trekking paths cleared

A temporary barrage has been constructed at Kakkiyar to facilitate water supply to the Pampa base camp. The traditional trekking paths through the forest have been cleared and eco-shops have been opened along the Azhutakkadav-Cherianavattam (18 km) and Sathram-Sannidhanam (12 km) routes. The service of 75 Forest Guards, who belong to the Scheduled Tribes of the region, too has been ensured along these routes.

The parking grounds at Nilackal are ready and a FASTag system has been introduced. A system for delivering the temple’s offerings has been launched in association with the Postal department. The daily wage of Vishuddhi Sena members, tasked to keep Sannidhanam and Pampa clean, has been raised by ₹100 to ₹550. Their travel allowance too has been increased from ₹850 to ₹1000.

The Minister also requested that all temples under the TDB and those run privately to devote their facilities for accommodating Sabarimala pilgrims during the entire season.

The BSNL too has made extensive arrangements in and around the pilgrimage zone ahead of the season. It has extended optical fibre connectivity to the entire region and will offer telecom services to various agencies. As many as 23 mobile towers too have been set up.

