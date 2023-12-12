HamberMenu
Algerian citizen set to return to France

December 12, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A decision on the return of Chourg Aissia, 66, an Algerian citizen stuck in Kozhikode for over 10 days, is expected on Wednesday.

District Tourism Promotion Council officials told The Hindu on Tuesday that they would visit the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, where Mr. Aissia has been undergoing medical treatment for the past few days. His travel plans would be devised based on the advice of doctors. Mr. Aissia wants to go back to France. He was admitted to the hospital by volunteers who found him unwell at the railway station recently.

Mr. Aissia also lost his bag containing documents and other valuables while being taken to the hospital. Social activists who sought to help him had a tough time as he knew only French. Later, following the intervention of Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, an interpreter was arranged. Railway Protection Force officials returned his bag too.

