Alert sounded against dengue fever

The symptoms of dengue are fever, head ache, joint pain and rashes

The Health department has sounded an alert against the outbreak of infectious diseases, especially dengue fever, as rains seem to have started in the State even before the beginning of monsoon.

With National Dengue Day being observed on May 16, Monday, the Health department is focussing on awareness creation on dengue among the public and the strengthening of preventive and control measures, as dengue transmission season is about to begin in the State

The public should be well aware of the fact that the prevention of dengue outbreaks depends on how well preventive and control measures are taken forward and the focus has to be on source reduction or ensuring that vector breeding sources are minimised, a statement issued by the Health department said.

The symptoms of dengue fever are like that of many other viral fevers, with fever, head ache, joint pain and rashes and hence rather than resort to self medication, people should seek medical care and rule out dengue fever. Early diagnosis and treatment can help manage the disease better.

Antibiotics are not effective against dengue and there are no effective antivirals. The focus is on timely and good supportive care, especially rest and hydration.

As dengue fever transmisson among humans are carried out by mosquitoes, vector control measures assume a lot of importance as far as preventive measures are concerned. The Aedes species which spread dengue fever breeds in clean and stagnant water, especially in artificial containers and hence preventing rain water stagnation around homes and keeping premises clean of plastic waste, coconut shells and other artificial receptacles where rain water can stagnate, is very important to reduce vector breeding.

Aedes species is a day-biting mosquito which prefers to rest indoors during the day. Indoor breeding of Aedes is commonly found in areas wherever disease outbreaks have occurred and hence people should regularly check if there are indoor water sources where mosquito breeding can happen, such as refrigerator tray, indoor flower pots or flower vases

“Dry day” observation once a week is a strategy that the State has been adopting since ages to check vector breeding, when conscious efforts should be made to check home and premises for any vector breeding sources and eliminate all possibilities for rain water stagnation