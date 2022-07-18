Alert issued against scrub typhus in Thiruvananthapuram
11-year-old boy dies of disease in capital district
The district medical administration has sounded an alert against scrub typhus following the death of an 11 year old boy.
A pressnote issued by the District Medical Officer (DMO) directed the public to inform health workers in case of symptoms like fever with chills, headache, joint pain, enlarged lymph nodes, red eyes, dry cough and scabs where chigger mites bit on the body.
People working in soil, those residing near forests, waterbodies and thickets, and families with pets like mouse, squirrel, rabbit, dog, cat and goat have been advised to be cautious in handling animals.
A pressnote quoting the DMO underlined the importance of cleanliness and hygiene and rodent control.
