Alarm system to alert against wild jumbos to be installed in Chinnakkanal

An advanced sound alarm system will be installed in the Chinnakkanal landscape under the Devikulam forest division. According to forest officials, the Kerala Forest Protective Staff Association (KFPSA), an association of forest officials, is behind the initiative.

Officials said that the Chinnakkanal landscape is one of the worst human-elephant conflict areas in the district.

KFPSA Idukki district secretary Santhosh P.G. said that a 15-member ground forest team, including deputy rangers, watchers, and a protection watchers team, will visit the Chinnakkanal landscape soon, interact with the people, and submit a report to the government about the sound alarm system. After the report, we will identify where the alarm should be fixed.

Mr. Santhosh explained that the study team members are trained and have participated in many operations in the State in capturing wild elephants from areas prone to human-elephant conflict. “The plan is to form an NGO group in wild elephant areas with the support of local public. They will share alerts with the Rapid Response Team (RRT) of the Forest department as well as alarms in selected areas,” said the official.

According to him, the alarm system aims to avoid human loss in such areas. “The alarm is activated when tusker Chakkakompan enters a settlement. The people can move to a safer place or stay indoors until the forest RRT arrives at the spot,” said the official.

Mr. Santhosh explained that fatalities happen when people accidentally come in contact with the animal.

According to him, nearly 22 wild elephants, including Chakkakompan and Murivalan Kompan, have been roaming in the Chinnakkanal landscape. Officials said the elephants had different characteristics and were dangerous.

“Another herd comprising eight elephants, including the female wild elephant named Kokkippidi, is one of the dangerous wild elephant herds in Chinnakkanal. When people are aware of the herd’s characteristics, they can move to safer place and avoid casualties,” said the official.

In the past four months, two lives were lost in Chinnakkanal in wild elephant attacks.