Alappuzha’s tally goes up by 60

The district logged 60 COVID-19 cases and 30 recoveries on Friday. Of the fresh cases, 46 patients contracted the disease through contact. Eight persons who came from other States and six others from abroad too tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
The district reported one more COVID-19 related death. The deceased was identified as a 63-year-old man from Poochakkal.
Among the contact cases, 22 were reported from Chettikkad. The rest of the contact cases were from Pattanakkad (7), Vayalar (4), Arthunkal (2) and one case each from Thamarakulam, Ezhupunna, Pallippuram, Thrikkunnapuzha, Perumbalam, Mulakuzha, Chennithala, Kuthiathode, Thaikattusserry, Vandanam and Eruva.
951 active cases
Of the 30 people recovered, 21 had contracted the disease through contact. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 951.
All wards in Pattanakkad, ward 15 in Thrikkunnappuzha, ward 1 in Vayalar, wards 18 and 22 in Aroor, ward 12 in Ambalappuzha North, ward 7 in Arookutty and ward 18 in Kanjikuzhy were declared as containment zones.
