Alappuzha reports a fresh case

One person tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday. The patient, hailing from Mavelikara taluk, is the husband of a pregnant woman who tested positive for the disease on Tuesday. The couple came from Kuwait on May 9. He has been shifted to Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, for treatment.

The district has so far reported 11 COVID-19 cases. At present six are undergoing treatment — five at MCH and one at Government MCH, Manjeri, in Malappuram.

Meanwhile, five people were hospitalised with symptoms of the disease on Wednesday, taking the number of people in isolation at hospitals to 20. A total of 3,189 people are in quarantine/isolation.