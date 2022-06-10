Alappuzha mobility hub project hangs fire

The foundation stone for the ₹129-crore project was laid more than a year ago

The much-touted Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Alappuzha mobility hub project is hanging fire.

Though the foundation stone for the ₹129-crore project was laid more than a year ago, it is yet to obtain concurrence from the Art and Heritage Commission.

The multi-storey structure, in the model of a snakeboat, is proposed on 1.68 hectares at the KSRTC bus station here.

"As the project falls in the heritage zone, we have sought a couple of exemptions from the Art and Heritage Commission. In order to construct the mobility hub in the model of a snakeboat, we have proposed aluminium-coloured sheeting for the roof. But in heritage zones, roofs are only made with tiles. As per the current design of the project, it is not viable. Another issue is that projects above ₹50 crore in heritage zones need at least two hectares. In the case of the mobility hub, the land available is around 1.68 hectares. Instead of giving the exemptions, the authorities concerned are trying to delay the project," said an official of the Infrastructure Kerala Limited (INKEL), the Special Purpose Vehicle for executing the project.

Last week, the Local Self-Government department and Alappuzha municipality have written to the district transport officer asking to resubmit the project plan after making necessary corrections for getting concurrence from the Art and Heritage Commission.

Citing the approved master plan for Alappuzha town, it suggests constructing the roof of the mobility hub in Kerala style of architecture. Further, it calls for hipped/cross gabled/front-gabled roof with gradient between 35 degrees and 45 degrees. The front portion of the roof and sun shade should be finished with Mangalore pattern terracotta tiles (natural colour).

Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj said a meeting would be convened soon to discuss the issues hampering the project.

The mobility hub with a total built-up area of 1,75,000 sq ft will have bus terminals, multiplex theatre, restaurants, commercial complex, retail shops, and hospitality services. Other components proposed include fuel station, maintenance garage and repairing area for buses, and a separate KSRTC office with facilities for staff accommodation.

The project is funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).