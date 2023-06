June 24, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Dr. K. Venugopal, chief consultant in respiratory medicine at General Hospital, Alappuzha, has been selected for an award instituted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to commemorate National Doctors’ Day on July 1. A statement issued by the IMA recently noted that Dr. Venugopal was selected under the category of community service. He will receive the award at a function to be held at IMA headquarters in New Delhi on July 1 at 4 p.m.