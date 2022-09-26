AKG Centre attack case: YC leader returns to judicial custody

Jithin V. Kulathoor, the Youth Congress (YC) leader who was arrested for the alleged attack on the AKG Centre, was remanded to judicial custody after the completion of his four-day police custody on Monday.

While his custody has been fixed till October 6, his bail plea will be considered by the court on Tuesday. The Crime Branch team, which has been investigating the case, took the accused to the AKG Centre early on Monday as part of evidence collection. He was taken to the scene of crime in a private vehicle around 4.30 a.m. in order to avoid public and media glare.

The investigation team also informed the court that it had obtained the pair of shoes that was purportedly worn by Jithin at the time of the offence. It, however, stated its inability to recover his shirt he had worn and the scooter he rode to reach AKG Centre to allegedly hurl the low-intensity explosive.

The police alleged that the accused had destroyed evidence by hurling his shirt in the Veli lake after the offence. The accused was taken to the shop where he allegedly purchased the shirt. The investigators also claimed to have received crucial leads regarding the whereabouts of the scooter which, they said, belongs to a Youth Congress worker.