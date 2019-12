Akademi fellowships for Mukundan, Sankara Pillai

Novelist M. Mukundan and poet K.G. Sankara Pillai have been selected for Kerala Sahitya Akademi’s fellowships for the year 2018.

The fellowships carries a purse of ₹50,000, a gold locket of two sovereigns, and a citation each.

Skaria Zakkaria, O.M. Anujan, S. Rajasekharan, Manambur Rajan Babu, and Nalini Bekal have been selected for the overall contribution awards.

Writers above the age of 60 have been selected for the award. The awards carry ₹30,000 and a citation each.

Winners of the Akademi awards are: V.M. Girija (Poetry), K.V. Mohan Kumar (Novel), K. Rekha (Short Story), Raj Mohan Neeleswaram (Drama), P.P. Raveendran (Literary Criticism), K. Babu Joseph (Scholarly Literature), Muni Narayana Prasad (Biography/Autobiography), Baiju N. Nair (Travelogue), P.P.K. Pothuval (Translation), S.R. Lal (Children’s Literature) and V.K.K. Ramesh (Humour) .

Winners of endowments: Naduvattam Gopalakrishnan (I.C. Chacko Award), Ethiran Kathiravan (C.B. Kumar Award), C.R. Subadra (K.R. Namboodiri Award ), K.M. Anil (Kuttipuzha Award), Ashokan Marayur and Vimish Maniyur (Kanakasree Award), Ajijesh Pachatt (Geetha Hiranyan Award), T.R. Raghavan (G.N. Pillai Award) and Sapna C. Kombath (Thunjan memorial essay competition winner).