A.K. Antony’s son, Anil, resigns from all Congress posts a day after opposing BBC documentary on PM Modi

January 25, 2023 10:10 am | Updated 10:51 am IST

Anil K. Antony, son of veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony on January 25 announced his resignation from all his roles in the Congress party, citing a lack of common ground with the party. Mr. Anil had been the convener of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Digital Media, as well as the National co-coordinator of AICC Social Media and Digital Communications Cell.

His resignation comes only a day after his tweet regarding the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said that those placing views of BBC over institutions are setting a dangerous precedent that “will undermine our sovereignty.”

Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in 🇮🇳 placing views of BBC, a 🇬🇧 state sponsored channel with a long history of 🇮🇳 prejudices,and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over 🇮🇳 institutions is setting a dangerous precedence,will undermine our sovereignty. — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 24, 2023

Mr. Antony’s position had gone down poorly with the Congress leadership. It drew criticism from Youth Congress president Shafi Parambil. Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan sent an emphatic political message to doubters in his party by attending a public screening in Kochi.

Also read: Internet Archive takes down upload of BBC’s Modi documentary

“I am sure that I have my own unique strengths which could have enabled me to contribute very effectively to the party in several ways,” Mr. Anil’s resignation letter read. ”However, by now I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas [lackeys], who would unquestionably be at your beck and call,” he added.

I have resigned from my roles in @incindia@INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 25, 2023

Stating that he doesn’t have much common ground with the party anymore, Mr. Anil said that he would prefer to continue his professional endeavours “without being fed this negativity, and being involved in these destructive narratives, many against the very core interests of India.”

In the tweet accompanying his resignation letter, Mr. Anil also referred to “Intolerant calls to retract a tweet” which he claims he refused to do.

Political temperatures escalated in Kerala on Tuesday over the public screenings of the BBC documentary. While the Centre recently censored the documentary in purported “national interest”, student and youth organisations owing allegiance to the CPI(M) and the Congress defied the “ban” and provoked the ire of the BJP by holding public screenings on college and university campuses and city centres across the State.