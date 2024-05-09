GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air India Express strike: NHRC urged to take action

Published - May 09, 2024 08:47 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Rashtriya Janata Dal State general secretary Saleem Madavoor has urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to direct the Ministry of Civil Aviation to take action against Air India Express management in the wake of the cancellation of flight operations following the strike by its cabin crew across the country.

In a complaint to the NHRC, he also called for stringent disciplinary action against the striking employees of the Tata-owned Air India Express. More than 70 flights of Air India Express flying from Kerala to various Gulf countries were abruptly cancelled without prior notification to passengers. Thousands of passengers found themselves stranded at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Calicut and Kannur airports following the disruption of scheduled flights, Mr. Madavoor said.

