GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIPC launches One Life to combat drug abuse at Kollam 

January 25, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) launched One Life, an initiative to combat drug abuse at a function here on Wednesday.

The website of the initiative and toll-free number were jointly inaugurated by Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, and S.S Lal, State president, AIPC.

While Aswathy Anand, clinical psychologist, talked about the problems associated with substance abuse, former DGP Rishiraj Singh explained various legal implications and methods to combat the use of drugs. He also distributed the prizes of the essay competition on ‘Impact of drugs on the young generation’ conducted as part of the event.

A tribute to the late Oommen Chandy was paid during the event by handing over the book released by the AIPC titled Oommen Chandy Oru Nishkama Karmayogi.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.