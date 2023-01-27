AIE unveils new tail art developed at Kochi biennale

January 27, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Air India Express has unveiled a new tail art developed at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and installed on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The tail art was unveiled by Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas along with CEO of Air India Express Aloke Singh and Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari.

The 25-foot-long tail art is an adaptation of an original acrylic painting by artist Smitha G.S. The painting depicts a parallel timeline through the planes of memory, recreating colourful landscapes filled with chameleons, grasshoppers, micro-organisms and aquatic creatures. The metaphysical painting simultaneously reveals the enigma of tiny creatures and the enormity of hills and flowerbeds.

The unveiling took place at the hangar of Air India Engineering Services Limited at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Riyas said, “The vibrant tail art reflects the culture of India and this unique partnership between Air India Express and Kochi Biennale shows their commitment to art and culture. Air India Express operates international flights from all four airports of Kerala and I hope it becomes a more formidable force in Indian aviation.”

The Tata link

Recalling that Tata’s first plane had landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in 1935, Mr. Singh said Kerala had since seen many such milestones. “The Kochi-Muziriz Biennale has emerged as a one-of-its-kind art event in the country, and by placing a piece of art developed by the artists on our aircraft, we take the spirit of biennale to overseas destinations,” said Mr. Singh.

Mr. Krishnamachari said, “Both Air India Express and the Kochi Biennale Foundation believe in giving a platform to local and international artists to showcase their work to the world”. Air India and Air India Express are the official travel partners for the biennale which began in December 2022 and will go on till April 2023.