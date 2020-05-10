AIE to make use of ferry flights for repatriation

Air India Express (AIE) will make use of the ferry flights proceeding to West Asia under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ for the repatriation of foreigners and permanent residents stranded in Kerala.

The first such repatriation flight of the budget airline will leave from Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Bahrain at 1 p.m. on Monday. The initiative has received good response and 90 had booked by Sunday noon in the flight to Bahrain, airline sources said.

For the AIE, these flyers are a source of income as the aircraft is operating as ferry aircraft from here to bring back the stranded Non-Resident Indians. “Bahrain has permitted immigration of its citizens and permanent residents stranded here due to the COVID-19 induced ban on international flights to fly back. Rules have been relaxed for them and those travelling back are undertaking the trip at their own risk and paying the normal fare,” sources said.

The flyers will have to undergo health check-up at the international airport as per the health protocol and complete other formalities and only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to board the flight. The bookings were through the official website of the airline on submitting the valid documents shortlisted by the destination countries.

The AIE flight (IX 0473) will return from Bahrain as IX 0474 at 4.30 p.m. local time on Monday with the stranded non-resident Keralites to reach Kozhikode at 11.20 p.m. on the same day. Qatar and Singapore have also given its nod for the return of its citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, and the airline has decided to cash in on it as regular international flight services will take time.