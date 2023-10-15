AICC denies report on UDF MPs’ functioning

October 15, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal has denied media reports that Sunil Kanugolu, the Congress’ political strategist, has handed over a report regarding the functioning of the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) MPs to the Congress leadership.

Responding to media queries, Mr. Venogopal said on Sunday that such media reports were misleading. The AICC had not received any such report. In 2014 too, rumours of a similar report had surfaced, but those who were projected to lose the election had ended up winning then. He added that the Congress would field a strong candidate from the Alappuzha constituency.

Mr. Venugopal said that the Vizhinjam port became a reality because of the late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and those scrambling to claim credit for it should study the history of the project. All crucial decisions to implement the project were taken by Chandy, he added.

The CPI(M) should think whether they should try to discredit Chandy by choosing to dismiss the contributions of the former Chief Minister towards the port project, he said.