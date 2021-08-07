AI crash survivors felicitate their rescuers

Several functions mark the first anniversary of the Karipur accident on August 7 last year

Junaid P. from Mukkood, who works as a contract labourer for the Kondotty municipality, had a huge surprise on Saturday.

Ashique Perumbal, one of the survivors of the Karipur Air India flight crash, reached Junaid’s home in the morning with basketfuls of sweets on the first anniversary of the tragedy. Junaid stood agape as Ashique came congratulating him and thanking him for rescuing him from the tragedy. It was Junaid who rescued Ashique and his brother when the Air India flight from Dubai overshot the runway and crashed on the night of August 7, 2020.

Ashique had jumped out of the flight that broke into two at the front. He was lying unconscious in the mud when Junaid found him. “I still remember his cries when he became conscious. He had multiple fractures. His both shoulders had been broken, and I tied his shoulders to the stretcher with a piece of cloth I got from an ambulance,” said Junaid.

Ashique said he owed it to Junaid and his experience in trauma care. Junaid had been trained in trauma care.

“What still saddens us is the attitude of the airport authorities. They conduct mock drills quite often here. But no local people are involved. They bring trauma care volunteers from distant places for mock drills at the airport. Giving trauma care training to the people living in the neighbourhood will be of better use,” said Junaid.

Ashique was returning home after losing his job in the UAE because of COVID-19 when the tragedy struck. He is planning to start some business with the support of his friends at Changaramkulam.

Like Ashique, over two dozen survivors from different parts of Malappuram and neighbouring districts reached Karipur on Saturday as they commemorated the first anniversary of the tragedy. They gathered below the tabletop runway where the flight had plunged. They greeted each other and felicitated the rescuers, who also joined them.

Several functions were held under the banners of different organisations. The Kondotty municipality felicitated the rescuers at a function.