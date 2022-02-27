Agriculture Department to set up mini rice mills

Minister inaugurates harvest of Rakthashali, Jaya and Basmati rice varieties

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad inaugurating the harvest of paddy cultivated by a doctor at Kanjikuzhy in Alappuzha on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Agriculture Department will contemplate setting up modern mini rice mills to process paddy harvested from upland fields in Kanjikuzhy and nearby areas.

Inaugurating the harvest of Rakthashali, Jaya and Basmati rice varieties cultivated on an experimental basis in Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said that steps would be taken to promote upland rice cultivation in the region.

The rice varieties were cultivated by Sreekanth, a dental doctor, on 4.5 acres at Kundelattu paddy polder.

"The cultivation of different rice varieties has turned out to be a success. The Agriculture Department will take steps to extend paddy cultivation on upland fields in the region. To address the issue of processing the harvested paddy, the department will consider setting up modern mini rice mills," Mr. Prasad said.

Kanjikuzhy is known for its organic vegetable farming. The grama panchayat officials said that several farmers in the region were now gearing up for commercial rice production.

Of the three varieties cultivated at Kundelattu, Rakthashali with red husk and grain is considered uneconomical compared to some high yielding rice varieties. But the nearly-extinct variety of rice with high medicinal value has properties to cure many ailments. Dr. Sreekanth bought the Rakthashali seeds from Narayanan, a farmer and Basmati seeds from an online marketplace.

Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat president Geetha Karthikeyan presided. Grama panchayat vice president M. Santhosh Kumar, agriculture officer Janeesh and others spoke.