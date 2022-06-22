Agency for promoting Clean Energy launched

Call for producing cheap electricity from thorium deposits

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and Transport Minister Antony Raju launch the logo of the newly formed Clean Energy Innovation and Business Incubation Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has stressed the need for affordable technologies to take clean energy to the masses. Speaking after inaugurating the Clean Energy Innovation and Business Incubation Centre (CEIBIC), a joint initiative of the Energy Management Centre, the Clean Energy International Incubation Centre and the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K- DISC), here on Wednesday, he called on the scientific community to think of producing cheap electricity from thorium deposits in Kerala.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who presided over the function, said the government had joined hands with start-ups to convert diesel buses into electric vehicles.

Delivering the keynote address, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said the government was looking at ways to improve the link between academic and research institutions and industries. He urged start-ups to make use of the venture capital fund scheme launched by the government to come up with affordable solutions.

The logo and the website of the CEIBIC were unveiled at the function. An Innovation Challenge for start-ups was also announced.

Rajeshkumar Sinha, Secretary, Power, Praveer Sinha, CEO, Tata Power, and R. Harikumar, Director, EMC were among those present.