Aged man found dead in house

The post mortem of a 70-year-old man, who was found dead inside his house at South Bazaar here, has revealed that he might have died of malnutrition.

The two-day-old body of Abdul Razik, who was living with his wife and daughter, was found in a room at his house on Tuesday. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

An autopsy at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital revealed that deceased had not eaten for two days. The stomach was empty and the gallbladder was fully developed.

Abdul Razik’s wife and daughter told police he was ill and did not know that he had died.

The post-mortem report revealed that he was not ill enough to be bed-ridden. However, he was an alcoholic and had fatty liver. Meanwhile, the police said the wife and daughter would be questioned again in the case.