After UDF, LDF too accuse Rajeev Chandrasekhar of misrepresenting facts in poll affidavit

April 07, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP candidate for Thiruvananthapuram constituency Rajeev Chandrasekhar submitting his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in Thiruvananthapuram on April 4.

BJP candidate for Thiruvananthapuram constituency Rajeev Chandrasekhar submitting his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in Thiruvananthapuram on April 4. | Photo Credit: ANI

Allegations continue to fly thick and fast in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) petitioning the Election Commission against BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, alleging that he misrepresented information regarding his income and assets in his election affidavit.

The complaint from the LDF Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election Committee comes just two days after the United Democratic Front (UDF) made a similar allegation against Mr. Chandrasekhar.

Among the various charges, the LDF has accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate of withholding details of his major holding company, Jupiter Capital, while only declaring the subsidiary companies. This, they claim, is an attempt “to hide the complex web of companies used to hide his true assets”.

Stressing the authority of the returning officer to reject nominations as per the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, committee chairman M. Vijayakumar and general convener Mankode Radhakrishnan remarked, “It is surprising that he (Mr. Chandrasekhar) has not truthfully disclosed the facts during nomination and at the time of scrutiny. All the facts stated in the affidavit are fake and false.”

