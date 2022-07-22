After death threat, Rema petitions SPC

Letter signed ‘Payyanur comrades’ dropped in MLA Quarters letterbox

RMP leader K. K. Rema, MLA, has petitioned State Police Chief (SPC) Anil Kant following an anonymous death threat.

The threat was in the form of a letter dropped at the MLA Quarters letterbox. It was signed “Payyanur comrades”. The letter denied any CPI(M) role in her husband T. P. Chandrasekharan’s murder at Onchiyam in Kozhikode in 2012. It pointed out that CPI(M) legislator M.M. Mani had withdrawn his anti-woman comment on Ms. Rema. But, Ms. Rema would not get an apology from “Mani chettan”.

The Congress had accused Mr. Mani of making light of Ms. Rema’s widowhood and her husband’s martyrdom. It caused an uproar in the Assembly and outside. Mr. Mani withdrew the remark following a ruling by Speaker M. B Rajesh.

Warning

The letter warned Ms. Rema against demonising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The letter also accused Ms. Rema of betraying the communist cause and abetting the Congress. It said her Assembly seat was UDF reward for her treachery.

The letter also warned Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, K. Muraleedharan and K.C. Venugopal against coming to Onchiyam. The author said, “Payyanur comrades” had something in store for them.

Ms. Rema said the police had ignored her earlier complaints regarding the threat to her life. Hence, she decided to petition Mr. Kant directly. She said the threats against her had increased after a brief lull.

Mr. Satheesan said the UDF would protect Ms. Rema. “The CPI(M) is guilty of her husband’s murder. It perceives Chandrasekharan’s formidable presence in her words,” he said.

Elamaram Kareem, MP, and CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan had also criticised Ms. Rema's alliance with the Congress.