African Swine Fever: Ban extended

With the threat posed by African Swine Fever (ASF) still lingering, Kerala has extended the ban on the transportation of pigs, pork and pork products and pig manure (including pig excreta) to and from the State by another 30 days. The ban will be in force for 30 days more from September 16, the date of notification issued by the Animal Husbandry Department. The department had initially announced the ban for 30 days from July 14 to August 14, but had extended it till September middle. The government has invoked sub-section (1) of section 6 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, to extend the ban. ASF does not affect humans, but it is a highly contagious haemorrhagic viral disease found in domestic and wild pigs.