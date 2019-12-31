Aerial survey for rail linebegins on northern stretch

The aerial survey to identify the alignment of the ambitious Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod semi-high-speed railway (SHSR) project, a joint venture of the State government and Railways, got under way here on Tuesday.

It covered the northernmost 80-km stretch in the initial phase of the exercise.

V. Ajith Kumar, managing director, Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd, the implementing agency of the project, said the survey would be completed in seven days for the 532-km stretch up to Thiruvananthapuram, marking the first vital step before commencing the work of the project, named Silver Line.

The survey was being carried out by the Hyderabad-based GeoKno India.

Mr. Ajith said LiDAR (light detection and ranging) aerial remote sensing method was being used for the survey, conducted on a Partenavia P68 series aircraft that took off from the Kannur airport.

Through the survey, accurate details of the land would be available without disturbing the public life. Moreover, it could precisely identify forests, rivers, roads, wetlands, buildings, electricity line, and heritage zones. Mr. Ajith said the survey would help quickly identify the alignment for the rail line.