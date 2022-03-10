Adavi tribal brand of forest produce launched

Event marked by festival, Disha exhibition

MALAPPURAM

A new brand of forest products from Nilambur came into being on Thursday. The minor forest produce collected by the tribespeople of Nilambur, including wild honey, will now be known under the brand Adavi.

The Jan Sikshan Sansthan (JSS) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) jointly launched the Adavi brand at a tribal festival held at Nilambur on Thursday.

The Adavi brand was a part of the Gotramruth project implemented by the JSS and the NABARD. Apart from pure wild honey, wild asparagus or Shatavari, and different pickles of gooseberries and tender mangoes will be promoted under the Adavi brand in the first phase, said JSS director V. Ummer Koya.

The Gotramruth Society formed by the tribespeople of Nilambur will lead the sale of the products. The new scheme has envisaged better and wider markets, especially foreign markets, for the Adavi products.

A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, launched the Adavi logo on Thursday. Nilambur municipal councillor Daisy presided over the function.

The tribal festival marked an exhibition titled Disha organised by the JSS and NABARD. Dozens of tribespeople, including their Moopans, took part in the festival. The Moopans or tribal leaders were felicitated at the function.