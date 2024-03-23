Adani Group to pay ₹1 crore as compensation to family of road accident victim

March 23, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), the concessionaire which develops the Vizhinjam International Seaport, has decided to give a compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of the victim who was killed in a freak road accident near the Vizhinjam port on Tuesday. A BDS student, Ananthu, was killed in an accident near Vizhinjam after a rock from a tipper lorry transporting a load of stones to the seaport fell on him.

Speaking to The Hindu, APSEZ sources said they had held consultations with the family after the State government directed the port authorities to arrive at a consensus on the compensation to be given. The amount would be handed over soon, said the sources.

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided at an all-party meeting to tighten the enforcement measures across the district to check accidents caused by tipper lorries. The police and the Motor Vehicle department (MVD) will check the fitness of the vehicles carrying stones to the Vizhinjam port.

The port developer was directed to submit to the police a list of trucks that would be pressed into service in connection with the port construction. A special squad of the MVD will check overloading of tippers. The district administration will frame guidelines for the transportation of rocks to the port after a discussion with the police.