Actor Neeraj Madhav’s recommendations for lockdown viewing

The Terror

I just finished watching The Terror Season-1 on Amazon Prime. It’s an incredible survival horror story set in the 1800s based on a true story about the crew of the ships Terror and Erabus that got stuck in the ice amidst a voyage to the find the northwest passage between the Pacific and the Atlantic oceans.

A still from ‘The Terror - Season 1’ | Photo Credit: Aidan Monaghan/AMC

Luther

Luther is also on Prime starring Idris Elba. It is a crime thriller that is very dark and intriguing. It is a British crime drama series that was originally aired on BBC. I finished all five seasons of it.

British actor Idris Elba plays the lead in ‘Luther’ | Photo Credit: LEON NEAL/AFP

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Ayyappanum Koshiyum was so good. I lived the plot and the backdrop and the story-telling. Unfortunately, I missed it in theatres but glad that I could catch it on Prime.

A still from ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Expanse

The Expanse is a futuristic science-fiction thriller set in a period when the humans have colonised the solar system including the moon, Mars and a few asteroids in the belt of Jupiter.

‘The Expanse’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

